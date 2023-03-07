Sivakumar: Foreign workers approval for scrap goods sub-sector temporarily suspended

PUTRAJAYA: The government has temporarily suspended the quota application and approval for foreign workers for all sectors in Malaysia, including the scrap goods sub-sector, on March 18, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

Sivakumar said the Human Resources Ministry (KSM) had started the application process for the recruitment of foreign workers for the scrap goods sub-sector on Jan 25 after taking into account the needs of the sub-sector, before it was decided to suspend the approval process on March 18.

In a statement today, he said the step was taken to ensure that the approval given for the entry of nearly 1.1 million foreign workers could be optimally used to boost the country’s economic growth without affecting the opportunities for local workers.

Sivakumar said KSM was aware of the issue over the hiring of foreign workers in the scrap goods sub-sector and the matter would be given attention.

Yesterday, Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the state government will hold discussions with KSM and the Home Ministry to expedite the process of hiring foreign workers for the scrap and recycled goods sector.-Bernama