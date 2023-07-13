Sivakumar: Rafizi has right to voice out about progressive wage

KEPALA BATAS: Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli has the right to state his view on what is good for the country although wage issues and policies are under the purview of the Ministry of Human Resources.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) said the government was indeed studying the fairness of implementing the progressive wage model, with his ministry set to present the issue to the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) in August.

“The wage issue is indeed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Human Resources. Rafizi, as the Minister of Economy, has the right to state what is good for our country.

“In addition, we are both members of the NEAC. We will discuss what is the best mechanism for our country,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) here today.

He was commenting on a statement by Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Syed Hussain Syed Husman, who said that Rafizi should share plans to spur the economy and not his plans for progressive wage increases that are handled by the Ministry of Human Resources.

Sivakumar said the government was studying other salary models, apart from the current minimum wage policy.

“After the presentation, perhaps we will decide on what’s next. We are looking into it but we have not yet decided. Progressive wage is a good model but we need to look at it in a holistic manner,” he said. -Bernama