Sivakumar: Ten major corporations to boost TVET initiative

CYBERJAYA: Ten major corporations will sign memorandums of agreement (MoA) with the Unity Government soon to boost its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said.

The government has decided to enlist the help of corporations as the programme currently involves 12 ministries and incurs huge expenses of up to RM6.7 billion, but the graduates produced fail to meet industry needs.

According to him, the best method is collaborating with the private sector to reduce the burden borne by the government and also solve the problems of mismatching.

“Such partnerships, where the government prepares the premises and teachers, while the private sector prepares the equipment and technology according to their industries, can ensure courses really fits industry needs,” he told the media after officiating the Young Employable Students (YES!) 2023 workshop organised by Talent Corp Malaysia (TalentCorp) here today.

He said that the YES! 2023 programme is expected to attract 6,000 students, including from the TVET field, to help them become more marketable.

Sivakumar said the programme had benefitted over 30,000 students since it was introduced in 2019.

The YES! programme takes into consideration the Critical Jobs List Study by TalentCorp that found the biggest challenge faced by local youth in the job market was the disparity between soft skills, including communication, problem solving and critical thinking, he said.

He also said that the Social Security Organisation (Socso) received the international Zero Project Award in the innovative approach category through the MYFutureJobs website, which allows persons with disabilities (PwD) access to work opportunities, successfully matching 50,984 PwDs with jobs since 2020.

Socso was conveyed the award in conjunction with the Zero Project Conference, with the theme Independent Living and Political Participation, and ICT, held in Vienna, Austria recently.

The MYFutureJobs website offers inclusive and comprehensive job services, and is among the 71 ICT-based approaches or solutions from 42 countries that received awards in the inovative approach categories. - Bernama