Sivarasa: Whether KJ reforming Umno or not, vote against BN

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s R.Sivarasa has urged the people to vote against Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Buloh candidate, Khairy Jamaluddin, tomorrow.

Sivarasa said Khairy was “part of the cancer” even though the former Rembau MP had declared his intentions to reform Umno.

“I urge all who vote this Saturday to ensure Umno does not return to Putrajaya because the party is a cancer to this country. We must also reject Khairy because he represents that cancer,” FMT quoted him as saying at a ceramah at Bukit Rahman Putra last night.

The former Sungai Buloh MP also mocked Khairy for using the word “reformasi” in a speech, saying that PKR started the reformation movement in 1998.

Sivarasa, a three-term Sungai Buloh MP, was dropped as a candidate for the general election because of health reasons. Former MIC secretary-general Datuk R.Ramanan has been tasked with retaining the seat, a former PH stronghold.