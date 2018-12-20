Sivarraajh can’t contest Cameron Highlands by-election, says Rayer

PETALING JAYA: MIC’s Sivarraajh should not contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26, a DAP lawyer said today.

Jelutong MP, RSN Rayer, said Sivarrajh could be disqualified from contesting in the by-election as his victory was annulled for violating the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Under these circumstances, Sivarraajh would be ‘incapacitated’ (legally disqualified) from contesting in the upcoming by-election under the act,“ Rayer said in a statement.

He cited Section 37 of the Election Offences Act 1954 saying that a person whose victory was annulled could not contest again.

On Nov 30, the Election Court revoked Sivarraajh’s victory in the May 9 general election after it found that money was used during campaigning to buy votes.

Sivaraajh, who is also MIC vice-president, said he would not challenge the election court’s decision, and that the Barisan Nasional (BN) opted to fight for the cause of the people in a by-election rather than going to the Federal Court.

In GE14, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands seat with 10,307 votes while DAP’s Manogaran polled 9,710 votes, PAS’ Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud (3,587), PSM’s B Suresh Kumar (680)and Berjasa candidate Mohd Tahir Kassim (81).

The Election Court ruled on Nov 30 that there had been vote-buying during the general election campaign.

Orang Asli leaders had also testified that BN gave a total of RM2,100 to six of their leaders a few days before polling day, including RM200 as pocket money.