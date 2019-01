PUTRAJAYA: Former Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh (pix) has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on alleged vote buying before the Jan 26 Cameron Highlands by-election.

He said the probe was vital as this was the same offence which he was accused of committing.

“I had lost my seat because I was accused of a similar offence. So, it is only right if the authorities look into this and take action,“ he said when met at the MACC headquarters, here today.

Sivarraajh also alleged that DAP admitted to giving money to party volunteers.

Barisan Nasional had lodged several police reports, urging the police and Election Commission (EC) to probe Pakatan Harapan for vote-buying.

Pakatan Harapan has reportedly clarified that the woman was handing out petrol reimbursements to party volunteers, adding that everything was done according to the law and would be declared as election expenses.