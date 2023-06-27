Sivarraajh quits MIC, to focus on senatorship

PETALING JAYA: Senator and former MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh has resigned from the Barisan Nasional (BN) Indian component party today (June 27).

Sivarraajh in a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report said that he was quitting the party to focus on his senatorship role and the leader of the Indian community without any hindrance, “especially from the MIC leadership”.

The senator claimed several “incidents” had occurred under MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran’s leadership that forced him to give up his membership.

“Since joining MIC nearly 20 years ago, I have given the highest commitment to the party’s struggles. I have given my best to the party and community in my various capacities in the party.

“Tan Sri (Vigneswaran), I personally feel that this decision is the best for me and, more importantly, for the party at this time because I am seen as a threat to the existing party leadership.

“I truly do not want this to cause the party to be split, simply due to contradictory views and approaches,” he said in a letter to Vigneswaran.

Previously, Sivarraajh was removed from the party’s central working committee (CWC).

He was appointed to the CWC by Vigneswaran after losing the vice-presidency race in the 2021 party election.

During the 14th general election, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat with a 587-vote majority. However, his victory was short lived, after evidence of corrupt practices emerged during the general election.

He was appointed a senator in March this year.