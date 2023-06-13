Sivarraajh removed from MIC’s central working committee

PETALING JAYA: Senator and former MIC vice-president Datuk C.Sivarraajh has been removed from the party’s central working committee.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), a source had confirmed to the portal on Sivarraajh removal as its central working committee.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Sivarraajh was appointed to the central working committee by MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran after he lost the race for the vice-presidency in 2021.

“Appointments and removals from the central working committee is the prerogative of the president,” he added.

He also stated that Sivarraajh was not sacked from the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party and added that he can vie for a spot in the leadership when MIC holds its elections next year.

During the 14th general election, Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat with a 587-vote majority. However, his victory was short lived, after evidence of corrupt practices emerged during the general election.