ALOR STAR: The six assemblymen who brought down the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Kedah have been accused of doing it for personal gains.

Kedah DAP chairman Tan Kok Yew said it was very clear that they had done it solely for positions and other incentives.

He was referring to the four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and two PKR representatives who pledged their allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Sunday, leading to the collapse of the PH administration and the ouster of Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as mentri besar.

Tan said what happened in Kedah was a reflection of events earlier in the year at the federal level. In February, a mass crossover of MPs led to the fall of the PH government and the emergence of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister in place of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said such elected representatives would be thrown out by the people in the next general election.

“People do not take kindly to such unprincipled behaviour,” he said.

He said that while PH had its “family squabbles” it had been careful not to undermine the nation.

“We should focus on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic now,” he said.

To back up his statement, Tan cited a report which said that five of the six assemblymen were likely to be appointed to the state exco or as speaker of the state assembly.

Newly anointed mentri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is the Jeneri asssemblyman and Kedah PAS deputy commissioner I, is expected to announce his line-up tomorrow.

Those who were slated to be given positions are Bersatu’s Datuk Paduka Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail, Halimaton Shaadiah Saad, Datuk Juhari Bulat and Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

Also likely to be appointed to the exco are former PKR elected representatives Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasrudin and Sidam assemblyman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee.

They will be joined by five PAS representatives: Dr Mohd Hayati Othman, a doctor, who will oversee the crucial health portfolio in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Others are Siti Aishah Ghazali, Najmi Ahmad and Wan Romani Wan Salim. If appointed, this will be the first time that there will be three women in the exco.

Veteran Wanita Umno head Suraya Yaacob is also expected to be given a post in the new government.

Sanusi is likely to take key portfolios such as economic planning, land, natural resources and government-linked companies.