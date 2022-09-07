Six arrested, drugs and vehicle worth RM77,720 seized

NIBONG TEBAL: Police arrested six individuals believed to be involved in drug trafficking and seized drugs and a vehicle worth RM77,720.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief, Supt Lee Chong Chern said police raided a house in Taman Halaman Indah near here on Sept 2 and arrested a local man and woman.

Police also confiscated two packets of heroin weighing about 909 grammes valued at RM10,000.00 and another three packets of syabu weighing about 2 gramme valued at RM200.

“Our investigations revealed that both individuals aged 33 are self-employed and are related and both also have criminal records,” he said at a press conference here today.

Lee added that the arrests led police to carry out three raids in Butterworth in which three local men and a woman aged between 25 and 40 nabbed and they were suspected to be the suppliers to the two suspects.

In the subsequent three raids, police also seized seven lumps of compressed marijuana weighing about 6,910 grammes valued at RM17,500 and a packet containing syabu weighing about 0.2 grammes worth RM20.

“Our Intelligence also found that drug trafficking activities by this syndicate have been active since the beginning of 2022 for the local market, and the total amount of drugs seized could be used by 18,366 drug addicts.

“Urine screening on the six individuals arrested were positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol. All the suspects also have criminal and drug records,” he said.

He also said the two arrested in SPS have been remanded for seven days until Sept 8, while those arrested in Butterworth were remanded six days until Sept 7.

Police said they will apply for the remand to be extended for further investigations.

He added that action will be taken under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988 and police also impounding a vehicle with worth RM50,000. - Bernama