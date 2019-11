LAHAD DATU: Police arrested six individuals, including four of a family and seized two homemade shotguns (bakakuk) and live bullets in a raid dubbed ‘Op Damn Tokan’ at two houses in Jalan Silabukan, near here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu District Police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in the first raid at 7am at an unnumbered house in Rancangan Silabukan Peringkat 1 area, police arrested four family members consisting of a woman and three men, all aged between 25 and 50 years.

“Police conducted a search in the rooms and found a bakakuk, two bullets and four bullet shell casing on the floor. Police also seized two packets of syabu weighing 5.60 grammes,” he said in a press conference, here today.

In the second raid, Nashir said police nabbed a couple, a 38-year-old local man and his 20-year old foreign girlfriend, in a house in the same area, which led to the discovery of one bakakuk and five live bullets.

“All six suspects were tested positive for syabu and are being investigated for their involvement in poaching wildlife in this district,” he said, adding all the suspects would be remanded today.

The case is also being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Nashir said police seized over 10 bakakuk in the Lahad Datu from January till yesterday.

Police also detained 152 individuals and opened 122 investigation papers on supplying drug cases for the same period.

“550 people were nabbed for drug possession and five individuals were banished from the district for drug offences,” he added. - Bernama