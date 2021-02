SEREMBAN, Feb 27: Six chalets in Sungai Gadut, Kampung Ulu Lalang, Rantau, here were completely destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Rantau Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Izzuwan Abd Rahim said firefighters rushed to the scene immediately after receiving an emergency call at 3.34 pm.

“The chalets, measuring 20 by 30 square feet, were semi-permanent structures made entirely of bamboo and were totally burnt by the fire.

“No casualties, however, were reported and the fire was under control by 4.01 pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The cause of the fire and the losses incurred were still being investigated.

According to him, 21 personnel from the Rantau, Senawang and Rembau stations, together with three engines and an emergency services vehicle were mobilised. - Bernama