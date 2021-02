PETALING JAYA, Feb 11: Six Bangladeshi men, who were caught playing ball at a public playground here during the Movement Control Order (MCO) were fined RM200 each, in default two days’ jail, for the offence.

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol meted out the fine after they pleaded guilty to a charge with violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 by gathering and playing at a public area.

They are Tusar Ahamad, 30, Md Azad Ali, 26, Md Juwel Islam, 24, Mohammad Sumon, 31, Md Alla Uddin, 27, and Md Sharif Uddin, 23, who are either construction labourers or shop attendants.

The were charged with committing the offence at a playground in Damansara Kim at 8.13 pm last Jan 29.- Bernama