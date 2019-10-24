Six BN MPs support Tun M to see out full term

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Barisan Nasional MPs today issued a joint statement supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) to serve his full term as prime minister.

The MPs, Mohd Shahran Abdullah (Paya Besar), Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut), Datuk Seri Adham Baba (Tenggara), Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib (Maran) and Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis), said they backed the call by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on Tuesday for the PM to be given all five years of his mandate to rebuild Malaysia.

“Since the people are the ones who voted for Mahathir to rule, he should be given his full term to serve as prime minister

“Foreign and local investors are concerned with the current policies in Malaysia, and a transition of power will not benefit the country,” Mohd Shahran told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

Meanwhile Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has refused to comment on the six lawmakers’ stance, saying their view was not the party’s official stance.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to take over from Mahathir as prime minister based on Pakatan Harapan’s succession plan.

However, the timeline remains foggy thus far.

It was initially reported the succession would take place within two years of the general election, but it was later revealed that there was no formal agreement on when it must take place.

Mahathir has repeatedly stated that he would keep his word to step down after about two years.

Earlier this month, Anwar said that PH leaders had agreed that the date would not be stated in public as it could undermine the current prime minister.