Six Cambodians nabbed for keeping wild animal parts

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Cambodian nationals were apprehended in Tembat forest reserve, Terengganu last Saturday for crimes involving wildlife and trespassing into the forest reserve.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar (pix) said the arrests were made in an integrated operation by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhiitan), General Operations Force and Rimba, a non-government organisation.

He said further inspection on the six intruders yielded a tortoise shell, a wild boar tooth necklace, a necklace of wildlife tusks, one elephant tusk and four pheasant feathers.

“Also seized were tools to extract gaharu wood such axes, machetes, diggers, gaharu cleaning sets and one packet of gaharu wood,” he said in a statement today.

Xavier said the case was being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the National Forestry Act 1984. — Bernama