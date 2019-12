KUALA LUMPUR: An auto workshop in Jalan Batu Kentonmen here was totally destroyed when a fire broke out on the ground floor of the premises this afternoon.

In the 2pm mishap, six vehicles and a rental unit above the workshop were also destroyed.

The workshop owner, who only wanted to be known as Ah Ming, in his 40s, said during the incident, he was outside the premise and unaware of the fire until informed by one of his workers, Aizuddin Mohamad, 24, who had just returned from Friday prayer.

“I did not realise the thick smoke in the shop until Aizuddin told me that the workshop is on fire. I could only save myself and could not do anything including moving out the vehicles,” he told Bernama when met at the scene today.

He estimated losses at about RM100,000, not including the six vehicles.

Officer-in-charge of South Gombak fire station Mohamad Hasbullah Naimi Mahmud said 41 firefighters and six fire engines from Sentul and Gombak, as well as military fire squad from the Batu Kentonmen Camp, were rushed to the scene.

“We received the distress call at 1.51pm and managed to put the blaze under control in less than two hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said, adding that no casualty was reported.

Meanwhile, 10 wooden squatter houses in Kampung Kovil Hilir Sentul here, were also gutted by fire today, leaving 13 families homeless.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operation Commander Mior Muhamad Fikri Mohamad Zaini said 35 firemen from seven fire stations were rushed to the location after they were alerted of the fire at 2.53pm.

They arrived about 10 minutes later when the blaze had already spread due to the close proximity of the houses.

No casualty was reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated. — Bernama