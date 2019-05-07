Six claim trial to robbing over RM1m worth of jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing jewellery worth more than RM1 million from a goldsmith shop, last month.

M. Carvinper, 20, B. Suriarao, 21, T. Yugentheran, 21, K. Thinakaran, 21, S. Mahedran, 30, and Low King Yow, 34, respectively made the plea after the charges against them were read out before Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

Carvinper, was a shop assistant while Suriarao, Yugentheran and Thinakaran were students at a private college, and Mahedran a businessman and Low a tuition teacher were charged together with another person still at large with gang robbery armed with machetes stealing gold items worth RM1,250,131.08 from its rightful owner Kok Jian Bin, 30.

All of them allegedly committed the offence at NexiGold Jewellery Sdn Bhd, Tesco Kepong, Bandar Manjalara, Sentul here at 11.30am on April 10.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mohd Ashif appeared for the prosecution while four of the accused were represented by their respective lawyers Revin Kumar, Izzat Amir Saharuddin, Rajesh Nagarajan and M. M. Dinesh. However, Carvinper and Suriarao were not represented and did not appeal.

The judge allowed bail at RM25,000 with two sureties for the accused with additional conditions to report to the nearest police station every month, to surrender their passports to the court and not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses. May 24 was fixed for mention.

In a separate Sessions Court, Mahedran and Low were jointly charged with having in their possession stolen 916 gold weighing 1,541.28g worth RM207,900 which was legally owned by the same victim and proceeds of an armed group robbery.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to the charges read out before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdul.

They allegedly committed the offence at CK Gold & Jewellery Trading, Selayang Capital Complex, Selayang Kepong Expressway, Gombak here at 3pm on Feb 4.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Isa Mohamed conducted the prosecution while Mahedran and Low were represented by counsels Revin Kumar and Izzat Amir.

The court allowed the both accused to be bound by the earlier imposed bail with the additional conditions except now to report once every two weeks to the nearest police station and set June 13 for mention. — Bernama