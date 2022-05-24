Six contractors fined for falsifying bank statements

ALOR SETAR: Six contractors were fined RM50,000 each after they pleaded guilty to submitting falsified company bank statements to secure a public cleaning tender in 2019.

Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad also ordered Zulhilmi Abdul Jabar, 43, Mohd Yusrizal Ismail, 43, Muhamad Hairi Md Ismail, 38, Ranzi Halim, 51, Muhammad Amir Che Azib, 36, and Badaruddin Mohamad, 40 to serve six months in jail each if they failed to pay the fines. They paid the fines.

Each of them were charged with dishonestly submitting falsified bank statements for October, November and December 2018 of their respective companies to apply for a tender of the privatisation of solid waste collection and public cleansing management in the northern region.

They allegedly committed the offence at Wisma Idaman, Environment Idaman (Kedah and Perlis), between Jan 1 and Jan 22, 2019 and were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Act, which carries up to two years’ jail or a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Rehab Abdul Shukur prosecuted the case, while lawyer Intan Nursyafina Baharudin represented Zulhilmi, Mohd Yusrizal and Muhammad Amir, and three other accused were represented by counsel Syed Fakhruzzaman Syed Mansor. - Bernama