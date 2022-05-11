Six-cornered battle for Putrajaya parliamentary seat

PUTRAJAYA: Unlike previous general elections, Putrajaya parliamentary constituency incumbent Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will be defending his seat against five contenders in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

For the first time, since the seat was contested in 2004, the Putrajaya parliamentary constituency will see a six-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Pejuang and two independent candidates.

After the nomination of candidates at Precinct 9 Neighbourhood Complex Hall ended at 10 am, Putrajaya returning officer Shamshul Joehari Zainal Mokhtar announced six eligible candidates in the contest.

The six candidates are Tengku Adnan (BN-UMNO), Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Bersatu), Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz (PH-PKR), Berjasa deputy president Datuk Mohd Rosli Ramli who is using the Pejuang logo as well as two independent candidates namely Lim Fice Bee and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

In the previous general elections, the Putrajaya seat was a straight fight except in GE14 which was a three-cornered fight that saw Tengku Adnan retaining the seat with a 3,372 vote majority.

Putrajaya which is the federal administrative centre has 42,881 registered voters.

Tengku Adnan later told reporters that the six-cornered fight is something extraordinary.

“I was shocked with so many contenders this time... it’s their respective democratic right.

“Anybody can offer themselves but more importantly is who can serve the people better,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Radzi said he and the PN machinery should focus on its own strength compared to other candidates.

“Thank God, the nomination process proceeded smoothly today...now to focus on GE15,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Nov 19 as polling day while early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama