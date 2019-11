PONTIAN: The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16 will see a six-cornered contest among representatives of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gerakan, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and two independent candidates.

Returning officer for the by-election Zulkifly Mohd Tahir announced their names as the contesting candidates at about 11am after the end of nomination, which was held at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

PH is fielding Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini, 66, to defend the seat, while BN is banking on Tanjung Piai MCA division chief Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who was Tanjung Piai MP for two terms, from 2008 to 2018.

Wee, 55, lost the seat in the last general election to Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who died last Sept 21 due to heart complications.

Gerakan is fielding its deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam, 38, while Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz is the Berjasa candidate. The two independent candidates are Dr Ang Chuan Lock, 49, who is the founder of a tuition centre, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar, 43.

They were the six candidates who submitted their nomination papers for the by-election.

Karmaine, accompanied by his proposer Mohd Zaiful Bakri and seconder Phang Wee Kiew, was the first candidate to arrive at the nomination centre and submitted his nomination papers at 9.03am.

Three minutes later, Wee, together with his proposer Mohd Isa Ismail and seconder L. Krishnan Kumar, arrived.

Badhrulhisham, who was clad in black “Baju Melayu”, arrived at 9.09am with his proposer and seconder, Norfatin Akma Elias and Norazizi Jaminon respectively.

Ang arrived with his two sisters, Ang Shai Ling and Ang Shallee, as his proposer and seconder respectively, at 9.12am, followed by Wendy, who is a lawyer, with her proposer and seconder, Lu Meng Kuap and Poh Bee Chuan respectively, two minutes later.

Almost half an hour after the nomination process began, attention was drawn to the arrival of a woman in yellow baju kurung, who wanted to submit her nomination as an independent candidate.

There were initially some problems with her nomination papers, but the matter was resolved after it was confirmed that her proposer Mohd Kamarul Sahmi and seconder Saiful Bahri Adnan are registered voters in Tanjung Piai.

Ten minutes before nomination closed, a man arrived at the nomination centre to submit his papers, but was not able to do so due to the absence of his proposer and seconder.

Outside the nomination centre, members and supporters of contesting parties gathered in a show of support for their respective candidates.

Among the party leaders seen were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Polling is on Nov 16 while early voting is on Nov 12. — Bernama