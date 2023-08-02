Six dead, eight injured as van descending from Genting Highlands loses control

KUALA LUMPUR: Six people died while eight others were injured when a van that was descending from Genting Highlands lost control and crashed into the divider at KM4.8, Jalan Genting Highlands near Bentong, this afternoon.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said during the 1.15pm incident, the van with 14 passengers on board was descending from Genting Highlands.

“The victims were taken to the Bentong Hospital and Selayang Hospital,” Wan Mohammad told Bernama today.

Wan Mohammad said the passengers in the van comprised a group of tourists from Kulim, Kedah.

