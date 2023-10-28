Six deaths due to dengue fever complications reported in ME42

PUTRAJAYA: Six deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported during the 42nd Epidemiological Week (ME42) which is for the period from Oct 15-21.

No deaths due to dengue fever complications were recorded in ME41 from Oct 8-14.

In a statement on the dengue fever situation in Malaysia today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the number of dengue fever cases in ME42 decreased by 0.4 per cent to 2,262 cases, compared to 2,271 cases in the previous week.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME42 increased by 100.5 per cent to 96,443 cases compared to 48,109 cases for the same period in 2022.

“A total of 73 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared to 29 deaths for the same period in 2022,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of hotspot localities in ME42 decreased to 73 localities compared to 79 localities the previous week, with 51 localities in Selangor, nine localities in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, five in Perak, three in Negeri Sembilan, two in Sarawak and one each in Kedah, Penang and Sabah.

Regarding chikungunya surveillance, he said one case was recorded in ME42, making the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date at 177 cases, while for zika surveillance, 2,842 blood samples and 286 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said a few communities are still not sensitive to the cleanliness of their environment and thus allow their premises to become a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to implement the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975 throughout the country to curb the increase in dengue cases and reduce the risk of dengue infection in the community,” he said. - Bernama