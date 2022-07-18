Six detained, diesel and vape worth RM3.6 million seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested six local men and seized items worth more than RM3.6 million through ‘Op Kontraban’ raids, carried out at two separate locations in Selangor and Johor on Wednesday and Thursday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary, Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, said that the first raid was carried out by the Intelligence and Special Investigation branch of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order, in collaboration with the Selangor Health Department in Kajang, and seized 25,306 boxes and bottles of vape suspected to contain nicotine.

“The second raid was carried out in Johor Bahru, which busted a syndicate involved in selling and re-purchasing subsidised diesel.

“In the raid, six local men were arrested and a total of 45,997 litres of diesel, four lorries, five diesel tanks, and equipment were seized,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the case was being investigated under Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The value of the seizure for the two raids in the operations, from July 12 to 15, was RM3,688,850.55.

“Police, through the Department of Internal Security and Public Order, will continue to be committed to carrying out operations to combat syndicates involved in contraband smuggling as well as misappropriation of controlled or subsidised goods so that the leakage of national revenue can be curbed for the benefit of the community,” she said. - Bernama