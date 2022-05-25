Six detained for allegedly falsfying bank account statements

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained six men to assist in investigations into a case of falsifying bank account statements for a cleaning company in Kedah in 2019.

According to an MACC source, the men, aged 38 to 49, comprising directors and owners of the company were arrested in the state and in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“One of the men was detained at the Kedah MACC office while the other five were detained at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur MACC office between 10.28 am and 5.24 pm,“ the source said.

All the six men were believed to have used false accounts of several companies in the tender application for the privatisation of solid waste collection and public cleansing management in the northern region.

The source said MACC took action after recording their statements as well as those of the witnesses involved and obtaining the relevant documents in the case.

“All the men will be released on MACC bail of RM10,000 to RM15,000 as well as (with) sureties,“ said the source.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama