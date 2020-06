REMBAU: Police detained six local men in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Dadu’ carried out at Bukit Bertam Oil Palm Estate in Pedas near here, yesterday, for violating Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) by gathering and gambling.

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said the 3.15pm raid was carried out by Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters and Rembau district police headquarters’ (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division.

“In the raid, police detained six local men, aged 26 to 55, and seized RM20,000 in cash as well as gambling equipment.

“Those arrested were brought to Rembau IPD for further investigation and remand application will be submitted at the Rembau Magistrate Court today,” he said in a statement, here.

The case is investigated under Section 7(2) of Common Gamming Houses Act 1953 and Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama