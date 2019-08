ALOR GAJAH: Five in a family were among the six people killed in an accident involving three vehicles at the Alor Gajah-Malacca-Jasin (AMJ) Highway at Kampung Pegoh heading to Simpang Ampat here at 9.40pm last night.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the accident involved two pick-up trucks and a trailer.

The driver of one of the pick-up trucks and his four passengers, as well as the driver of the other pick-up truck were killed.

“The trailer and one of the pick-up trucks were heading to Simpang Ampat from Malacca, while the other pick-up truck was coming from the opposite direction.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the drive of one of the pick-up trucks, ferrying a man and his daughter, skidded into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with the other pick-up truck before hitting the lorry,” he said.

Asmadi said the five family members who perished in the accident comprised of a 57-year-old man, a woman aged 62, her 24-year-old daughter and two other children.

At press time, the names of the victims had yet to be ascertained.

The daughter of the pick-up driver sustained severe injuries, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

All victims were taken to the Malacca Hospital for post mortem and treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama