PUTRAJAYA: Six districts in Selangor will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 6-17, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the six districts are Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang while the three remaining districts - Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor - would continue to be under the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“In curbing the spread of Covid-19, the government always re-evaluates the MCO, especially in states which record a spike in positive cases.

“The Selangor state government, through the Menteri Besar and Selangor State Security Council, had tabled for the implementation of the MCO in Selangor,” he said at a media conference today.

He said no interstate and interdistrict movement will be allowed in the six districts placed under the MCO in Selangor, except for emergency cases.

He said the decision to implement the MCO was done after taking into consideration the surge in Covid-19 cases, with Selangor recording the highest number of daily cases from April 20 to May 4.

Ismail Sabri said that the Ramadan bazaars in the MCO areas would still be allowed to operate according to the stringent standard operation procedures (SOP).

“However, the decision on whether to continue or close the bazaars is subject to the discretion of the state government through the local authorities,” he said.

The SOP on the MCO in the six districts can be accessed at the National Security Council (MKN) website at www.mkn.gov.my.

On the Green Travel Bubble from one Recovery MCO (RMCO) state to another RMCO state for the purpose of tourism using the services of travel agencies as announced previously, he said the government had decided to suspend the permit for such cross-state travel with immediate effect. — Bernama

More to come