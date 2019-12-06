Six family members claim trial in kindergarten teacher assault case

SEMPORNA: Six members of a family pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to voluntarily causing hurt on a female kindergarten teacher in October.

They are Kinnau Ampong, 62, her husband, Abd Wahab Saad, 65, and their three children Elly Zurina, 40, Mohd Nasuha, 29, and Mohd Nizam Afiq, 18, along with their nephew, Sufian Maizin, 31, who made their plea before High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

All of them were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt on Faujiah Piong, 35, using weapons including a chair at the Tabika Kemas Kampung Sungai Buaya, Semporna, at about 8 am on Oct 21.

They are charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the law, which provides for a jail term of up to three years, a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused RM1,000 bail in one surety each and set Jan 20 next year for mention.

Also in the same court, Mohd Nasuha, Mohd Nizam and Sufian, claimed trial to a charge of using criminal force to Faujiah with intent to outrage her modesty, on the same date, time and location.

They were jointly charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law which carries a maximum 10 years’ jail, a fine or whipping, or any of the two punishments, if convicted.

Amir Shah set the bail at RM1,000 in one surety each and set Jan 20, next year for mention.

Media previously reported that a kindergarten teacher sustained injuries including in the head and eyes after she was allegedly assaulted with hard objects such as wood, iron and chair by the suspects due to misunderstanding.

The incident went viral on social media and received reactions from netizens including Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman. — Bernama