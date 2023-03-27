Six Filipinos jailed for Misusing MyKad to enter Malaysia

SEPANG: Six Filipinos, including a teenager, were sentenced to between one and six months in jail each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for misusing MyKad belonging to others to enter the country.

All of them pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman, who sentenced five of them -- Sahara Jamil, 51; Husin Jailun, 48; Nur Aisah Isanul, 19; Ujirin Pandakan, 43; Mukmin Oskar, 29,-- each to six months imprisonment and a fine of RM5,000, in default 12 months in jail,

As for the teenager, who is a 15-year-old girl, she was sentenced to a year’s jail.

The court ordered all of them to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest which was last Thursday and for them to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) after completing their time in jail.

All of them were charged with misusing the MyKad to enter the country at Gate J11, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 here, at about 1.30 pm, last Thursday.

They were charged with violating Regulation 25(1) (e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a maximum imprisonment of three years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officers from the National Registration Department (JPN) Zulkarnain Ahmad and Nor Fadilah Mat Shaari. - Bernama