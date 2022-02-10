Six-foot python found in washing machine at Johor launderette

JOHOR BAHRU: A customer about to stuff laundry into a washing machine recoiled in horror as a python was found in the washing machine at a launderette in Jalan Impian Emas 22, Taman Impian Emas, here, yesterday.

Larkin station’s Deputy Fire Superintendent I, Suhaimi Mohd Jamal said three firemen rushed to the location after receiving an emergency call from the frantic owner of the launderette at 9.41am.

“The customer who found the snake had immediately informed the laundrette owner who then rang the fire department for help.

“The python measuring six feet and weighing 20 kg was not aggressive and caught within five minutes, using a snare,” he said, adding that it was then released in an area far from residences. - Bernama