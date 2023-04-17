Six foreigners detained for breaking into office

KUALA LUMPUR: Six foreigners, all men, were detained by police on suspicion of breaking into an office that belongs to a company involved in selling computer equipment and computer parts in Wangsa Melawati, here and escaping with RM50,000 cash.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 41, were detained after police raided a condominium in Metro Prima, here on Thursday, while 38 foreign currency notes found in the unit were also seized.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said initial investigations revealed that the suspects were also involved in two other robbery cases in Shah Alam, Selangor, where they had broken into the premises after sneaking through the roof.

“The suspects were remanded since Thursday but we have since extended their remand order for another four days starting today, to assist investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Investigations also revealed that one more suspect is still at large. - Bernama