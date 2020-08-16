Six gambling agents hiding behind other businesses nabbed

KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested six people including a woman, believed to be illegal gambling agents, in a raid on six business premises in Butterworth, Tasek Gelugor, Mak Mandin and Sri Pinang yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspects, aged between 19 and 48, were detained in Ops Dadu which started at 2pm.

“Police uncovered the gambling agents’ activities in yesterday’s operation who conducted other businesses in the front of the premises such as grocery and mobile phone shops but further inspection found that they were operating illegal online and four-digit gambling activities.

“Police also seized various equipment used for the activities and RM363 cash from them,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation also found that some of them had been arrested for the same offence before but still carried out the gambling activities because they were able to make a profit of thousands of ringgit every month.

The six individuals are being remanded for three days to assist in the investigation. - Bernama