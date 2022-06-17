Six held for robberies, impersonation of immigration officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men and three women were arrested yesterday for suspected involvement in robberies and impersonation of immigration officers here.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the suspects, aged between 23 and 43, were nabbed after two foreign men reported that they had been robbed of handphones and RM300.

“In the first arrest, a man was picked up at about 10 am. Following that, police arrested three men and two women and seized various equipment and goods believed linked to robberies,” he said in a statement today.

Among the equipment and goods seized were eight handphones, two 60 cm-long parangs, five laptops and two weapons resembling pistols.

“Also seized were suspected ganja lumps weighing 32.4 grammes and Erimin 5 drugs weighing 0.7 grammes,” he added. — Bernama