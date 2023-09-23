Six held over gang robbery in Ipoh

IPOH: Police arrested six men believed to be involved in a gang robbery at an electronics factory in Jalan Lapangan Terbang here on Sept 14.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said police received a report about the 9.15 pm incident and carried out operations dubbed ‘Op Kargo Carsem’ and arrested all suspects, aged 27 to 47, in several locations around Ipoh, Penang and Selangor on Sept 21 and 22.

“A group of men broke into the factory area before tying up the security guard on duty and escaped with compressed metal worth about RM180,000 using a four-wheel drive vehicle.

“The police managed to recover the stolen metal from a house in Bercham, belonging to the relative of one of the suspects, including the vehicle, clothes and mobile phone they used,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the investigation found that the main suspect in the case worked as a security guard at the factory and opened the gate to let his accomplices enter the factory’s storage room.

Five of the six suspects have past criminal records, and one tested positive for morphine.

He said all suspects were remanded for five days starting yesterday until Sept 26 to assist in the investigation under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.

“With the arrest of all suspects and the seizure of case items, the case is considered closed. The investigation team is completing the investigation papers to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said. - Bernama