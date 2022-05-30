Six individuals appointed to MACC’s independent monitoring bodies

PUTRAJAYA: A total of six individuals has been appointed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) independent monitoring bodies.

MACC said in a statement today, that five of them were re-appointed as members of MACC’s Operations Assessment Panel (PPO) while an individual was appointed to the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (PPPR) to replace a member who resigned in December last year.

The letters of appointment were handed over by MACC’s Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at its headquarters here.

They were appointed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a two-year tenure, comprising professionals and experts in various fields to represent the people in monitoring the implementation of MACC functions and operations, read the statement.

“The appointment period for PPO and PPPR members is effective from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024,“ it added.

It said the PPO panel members were former Attorney General’s Chambers prosecution division deputy head Datuk Ahmad Rosli Mohd Sham who is appointed as its chairman, former Kelantan state secretary Datuk Mohd Faudzi Che Mamat, former Internal Revenue Board deputy chief executive (compliance) Datuk Abdul Manap Dim, former Customs Department deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Datuk Azimah Abd Hamid and former Bank Negara Malaysia financial intelligence and enforcement division deputy director Dr Mazlan Ahmad.

It added that the new PPPR member was the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) deputy executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din. - Bernama