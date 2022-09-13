Six individuals remanded over false claims of almost RM900,000

SHAH ALAM: Six people including four women have been remanded for five days in connection with cases of false claims totalling almost RM900,000 which happened between 2016 and last year.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali here today following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Media reports yesterday said the six suspects, aged between 30 and 59, were arrested at 5pm when they turned up at the Selangor MACC office to give their statements.

Sources said the suspects included the chief operating officer, director and accountant of a construction company believed to have conspired to approve payments to two companies involved in drainage upgrading and flood mitigation projects in Selangor although the works were not carried out.

The cases are being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama