Six Indonesian men charged over death of countryman

SHAH ALAM: Six Indonesian men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a countryman early this month.

They are labourers Pusidin, Mohammad, Mohammad Sawi, Marhadi, Marco and Ahmad, aged between 19 and 46, who nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mohamad Reza Azhar Rezali.

They were jointly charged with another person still at large with murdering Dul Safik in a room at Jalan Kemuning Batu 8, Shah Alam, at about 10 pm last July 2.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Muhammad Hidhir Mustapa.

The court set Sept 11 to mention the case for the submission of the chemist and forensic reports.

Based on media reports, the foreigners were arrested following the discovery of the body of an Indonesian man in the boot of a car parked by the roadside near Taman Sri Orkid, Section 30, here, last July 4. - Bernama