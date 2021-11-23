Six males including two teenagers charged with murdering Ah Long, abetting

KLANG: Four males including two teenagers were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today, with killing a money lender or Ah Long and another two men, with abetting the murder.

Tan Ah Chai, 27; Yeo Ching Lian, 36; Lau Zi Hui, 19; and Yap Soon Kuan, 18, were charged with killing Phua Kian Ming, 47, beside a restaurant at 27A Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, Jalan Baru Nilam, here, at about 12.20pm on Nov 6.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

They nodded their heads to indicate they understood the charge read to them before magistrate P. Sarulatha.

Meanwhile, before magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rashid, two other accused, Gan Kok Shang, 43, and Tan Yong Seng, 38, were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 302, with abetting the murder.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur’ Ain Madihah Zulkifli and Nur’ Ayuni Jamri appeared for the prosecution while Tan, Lau and Gan were represented by lawyer Lim Chi Chau; Yeo by lawyer Ng Li Kian, Yap by lawyer Helen Fong but Tan Yong Seng was unrepresented.

Both courts set Jan 31, 2022 for case mention.

