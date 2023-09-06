Six members of Faiz Tanah Merah Gang arrested in Malacca

MALACCA: Malacca police arrested six members of the Faiz Tanah Merah Gang including a teenage boy, aged 13, believed to be involved in motorcycle thefts and robberies around Malacca Tengah district.

The district’s police chief ACP Christopher Patit said all suspects, aged between 13 and 40, were nabbed in four separate raids in Tangga Batu, Paya Rumput, Taman Paya Rumput Indah and Rembia, here yesterday between 11.30 am and 5 pm.

He said the first arrest at 11.30 am involved two men and a woman at Tangga Batu, followed by the arrest of one man each in the three other locations.

“Investigations on all the members of the Faiz Tanah Merah Gang found that they not only stole motorcycles but were also involved in robberies.

“Each member of the group had their own role to play in the group, and this included a 13-year-old boy who is no longer in school,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added that stolen motorcycles were either modified or dismantled for spare part sale while some of them are being used by the gang members. - Bernama