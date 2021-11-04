Six men detained for DUI in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Six men were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol in a five-hour operation conducted by the Penang police which ended at 4am today.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they were among 1,072 individuals who were inspected during the state-wide operation conducted in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

He said the police mounted road-blocks at seven locations in five districts in the state, namely Timur Laut and Barat Daya on the island, and Seberang Perai Selatan, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Utara on the mainland.

A total of 1,072 individuals and 945 vehicles were inspected during the operation, and six of them were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 240 compounds were issued to others for various traffic offences, he said in a statement posted on the Penang police Facebook today. — Bernama