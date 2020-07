KUALA LUMPUR: Six men were fined between RM2,000 and RM5,000 each, in default two to six weeks’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi meted out the fine on the six men after they pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol with reading of between 84mg and 181mg per 100 ml blood, which is above the permitted level of 80mg.

They are Chang Kok Ping, 46; J. Jayasivam, 36; Loon Wee Meng, 46; Ong Yan How, 27; Kuok Meng Tee, 35 and Chong Chee Chong, 40.

They were charged with committing the offence at Jalan Kuchai Lama and Jalan Kepong here between 11.15pm on July 1 and 2 am today.

As for Chang, the court also ordered for his driving licence to be suspended for a year as it was his second offence. — Bernama