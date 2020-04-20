Six men fined in Raub for defying MCO

RAUB: Six men, including a Myanmar national were fined RM700 each by the magistrate’s court here today for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) by carrying out gold mining activities at the Tersang permanent forest reserve here.

Magisrate Shahrul Ehsan Hasim meted out the fine after all of them pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered them to serve 14 days each in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

They are Lee Ah Nam, 53, Ong Kok Peng, 51, Thong Chee Hoong, 56, Abdul Rahim Sidik, 47, Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Abdullah, 20, while the Myanmar national is Win Hly, 36.

They committed the offence at noon on April 16 at the reserve forest, which is a breach of Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local infected areas) Regulations 2020, punishable under Regulations 11 of the same the rule.

Deputy public prosecutor Samira Khalili appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were unrepresented.

In the same court, eight men aged between 32 and 52 years were fined RM600 each or in default 10 days jail after pleading guilty for violating the MCO by opening a wet market at Lot 285 Kampung Gali Tengah here at 11.40am yesterday.

All of them, who are locals, allegedly opened their stalls without a business permit and failed to provide a valid reason for being outside during the MCO. - Bernama