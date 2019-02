KUCHING: Police arrested six men on suspicion of playing ‘holo’ (a dice-based gambling game) under ‘Op Limau’ at 10.45pm yesterday.

Bau District Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said that based on their surveillance and public tip-off, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bau District Police Headquarters raided the premises.

“In the raid, police seized RM1,744 cash believed to be from the bets placed as well various gambling paraphernalia.

“The ‘holo’ activity was carried out at night to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said in a statement today, adding that the six men, aged between 31 and 52, would be investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He urged members of the public with information on illegal gambling to contact the authorities to help rid the district of such illicit activities. — Bernama