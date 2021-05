KUALA LUMPUR: Six men have been arrested in connection with the assault of a foreigner in Jalan Alam Jaya 19, Taman Alam Jaya, Batu 9 Cheras, Kajang, believed to have occurred yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the six, all locals aged between 24 and 54, were picked up yesterday.

He said one of them, who is the owner of the premises where the incident happened, was released on police bail yesterday.

“The other five were taken to the Kajang Magistrate’s Court and remanded for one day,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a one minute and 20-second video went viral showing a foreigner being beaten up by a group of men on the five-foot way of a shop at about 2.30pm.

Among those suspected to be involved in the assault is the chairman of an association and several of his followers. — Bernama