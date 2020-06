LAHAD DATU: Six men, who were found loitering in a hut at Pantai Sahabat 16, Tungku, near, here, were compounded RM1,000 each, for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in the 4 pm inspection, action was taken against the six individuals, aged 23 to 28, by a team from Desa Kencana police station.

“They were not observing social distancing and failed to give a reasonable excuse for gathering,” he said in a statement here, today.

All of them were compounded under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He also advised members of the public to adhere to SOP during CMCO. -Bernama