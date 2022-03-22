Six men nabbed, drugs worth more than RM700,000 seized in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have smashed a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of six men and seizure of drugs worth more than RM700,000 in Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the suspects, aged between 32 and 46, were nabbed in five raids in Kulai and Johor Bahru between 7 am and 9.40 pm on Saturday.

“In these raids, we confiscated 10.31 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, 9.93 kg of syabu, 107.07 kg of ganja and 422 grammes of magic mushroom worth a total of RM796,270.

“Police also seized a Beretta pistol together with six rounds of ammunition and confiscated six vehicles valued at RM215,000, cash of RM13,400 and some foreign currencies. The seized drugs and sealed properties are worth more than RM1 million,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the syndicate, which had been active since March last year, hid drugs in the boot of modified cars.

The seized drugs could be used to feed the habit of 208,692 addicts, he added.

Kamarul Zaman said four of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and three had previous drug convictions.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days until March 26 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence or life term and whipping on conviction. — Bernama