Six men nabbed over fight following Tanjung Bungah fatal accident

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested six men to assist investigations into a fight following a fatal accident in Tanjung Bungah here on May 8.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said all of the suspects, aged between 28 and 59 were detained in Tanjung Bungah after the police received a report regarding the accident.

“At about 2 pm today, the police detected a video uploaded by the owner of the Facebook account Alex Law showing a road accident and a fight involving several individuals on the side of the road.

“As a result of the incident, we arrested six men from two families involved in the accident,” he said in a statement today. All six have since been released on police bail after having their statements recorded.

He said there was a verbal argument between both parties involved before it escalated into a fight.

Soffian said in the incident, a 59-year-old female motorcyclist was killed after a car hit her from behind.

He also advised the public not to share recordings of the incident to avoid speculation. - Bernama