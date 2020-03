KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were sentenced to a month jail each by the Selayang magistrate’s court here today for being in an infected area without valid reason during the Movement Control Order (MCO), enforced since last March 18, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni handed down the sentence on Muhammad Faiz Aiwan Muhamad Saffei, 21, P. Prathabh, 32, B. Sinniah ,37, and Liew Kok Leong ,41, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

All of them were ordered to serve the jail sentence from their date of arrest, which was last March 23.

They were separately charged with violating Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which barred people from travelling to another place declared as an infected area.

The four men were caught committing the offence in Taman Indah Perdana Kepong here at 5am last March 23.

Muhammad Faiz Aiwan, who is a food rider, was also sentenced to two months’ jail for obstructing a policeman from discharging his public function by crashing into a police roadblock at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at 1.45am the same day.

In SEREMBAN, two men were sentenced to four months’ jail each for obstructing a policeman from discharging his duty during enforcement of MCO.

M. Sivanyanam, 21, and K. Vijay, 22, both factory operators, plead guilty to the charge, which was read out separately before Magistrate Mahyun Yusof.

Sivanyanam was charged with obstructing Sergeant Major Rafek Che Husain from discharding his duty by not stopping his motorcycle when ordered to do so by the police at Taman Bandar Ekar, Rantau, at 5pm last March 24.

Vijay was charged with abetting Sivanyanam in committing the offence.

Sivanyanam was also charged with riding the motorcycle without a valid licence and failing to produce his identification document when requested by the authority at the same place, time and day.

He was sentenced to four months’ jail for the first charge and a month jail for the second and third charge, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest.

Meanwhile, in MALACCA, a self-employed senior citizen was fined RM2,000, in default four months jail, by the Magistrate’s Court for making a statement on Whatsapp about Covid-19 with intent to cause alarm to the public.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim meted out the fine on Alias Samad, 63, who was charged with circulating a statement on the Whatsapp group, “TTHAM RADIO”, that a man, who had just returned from a tabligh assembly, had been admitted to hospital for suspected Covid-19.

The offence was committed at Lot 1377, Jalan Baru, Kampung Jambatan Duyung in Malacca at 9.26pm last March 20.

The offence, under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama