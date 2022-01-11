Six men stranded after landslide near Tenom Pangi Dam

TENOM: A landslide believed to be caused by heavy rain occurred near the Tenom Pangi Dam here this morning, trapping six men for several hours and damaging some properties.

Tenom Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Zainal Sinsian the department dispatched seven firemen and two fire engines to the scene after receiving a report at 8.30 am.

He said the firefighters arrived to find the group of men, aged 29 to 42, in safe condition.

“We received a report that six men were trapped in the power house area, about 5 km from the main fence of the building. The firemen went in on foot and found the victims safe.

“No casualties were reported. The building’s main fence was buried and several vehicles and motorcycles were damaged in the landslide,“ he said here.

He said the rescuers inspected the area to ensure the situation was safe before calling off the operation at 9.30am.

“We also advised workers and the public not to enter the landslide location,“ he said. - Bernama