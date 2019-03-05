Six-minute time limit for questions in Dewan Rakyat Q&A session

KUALA LUMPUR: A six-minute time limit will be imposed for each question during the question-and-answer (Q & A) session at the first meeting of the second session of the 14th Parliament that begins next Monday, Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Rosmee Hamzah said today.

She said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof decided on the move as part of the parliamentary reform to be implemented beginning from the upcoming session.

“This move will enable as many questions as possible to be replied by the ministries within the one and a half hours allotted in accordance with Standing Order 24 (5) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

“All MPs were notified yesterday of the time limit for the Q & A session,” she said in a statement.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is scheduled to open the Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 11 at 10am, she said.

Rosmee also said that the notice on the Dewan Rakyat sitting, for 20 days from March 11 to April 11, was issued on Feb 8.

“The full dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony will be held tomorrow,” she said.

Rosmee said the session would commence with a two-week debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

“It will be followed by the ministers’ replies to the debate on the royal address in the third week. The fourth and fifth weeks are for debates on the bills and other government matters,” she said. — Bernama